Scranton Homicide Trial Underway

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Opening statements got underway Monday afternoon in Lackawanna County in the homicide trial for a man accused of beating and strangling a woman.

Joseph Thornton was arrested in 2015 for the murder of Stephanie Tyminski.

Thornton is accused of killing the woman at Valley View Terrace in Scranton because she rejected his romantic advances.

Since his arrest, Thornton's competency has been questioned four times.

In August, a judge ruled that Thornton should remain competent if he stays on his medication.