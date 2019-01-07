Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Scranton Homicide Trial Underway

Posted 4:13 pm, January 7, 2019, by , Updated at 05:20PM, January 7, 2019

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Opening statements got underway Monday afternoon in Lackawanna County in the homicide trial for a man accused of beating and strangling a woman.

Joseph Thornton was arrested in 2015 for the murder of Stephanie Tyminski.

Thornton is accused of killing the woman at Valley View Terrace in Scranton because she rejected his romantic advances.

Since his arrest, Thornton's competency has been questioned four times.

In August, a judge ruled that Thornton should remain competent if he stays on his medication.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment