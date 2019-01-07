Pottsville boys basketball’s good start

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"Your 100% right, we're had a tons of great kids and the kids that continue to be part our program even after

they go", said Pottsville Coach Dave Mullaney. "Our program is full of big, high character kids even this season."

"How do you look at the exhibition season" asked Newswatch 16's Steve Lloyd "....to get ready for the Schuylkill League?"

"Absolutely! between our coaches and our Athletic Director's we always want to play the best competition possible" commented Mullaney. They did a great job setting up our schedule we had some ups and downs but i think it really prepared us for the middle of the season."

"How important, how nice was that Abington win to defeat the Defending State Champs in five 'A"?"

"It was a great win for us, we played really well, we have a lot of ton of respect for their program", added Dave, "but that was a good win, coming off two tough losses against quality programs."

"What did you learn about your team, so far this season, who's excelling for you?"

"We learned a lot, we learned some things we are really good at." resumed Coach "We can continue to rebound, get better, take care of the ball.. When we do those things, hopefully shooting a decent percentage from three point land, we are pretty good. One of our Seniors has really stepped up Trevor Charakis along with a couple of talented Juniors, but he's been really solid on both ends of the floor. ">