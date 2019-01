Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLYPHANT, Pa. -- A pickup truck caught fire after a crash early Sunday morning in Lackawanna County.

Officials say it happened around 4 a.m. along Marshwood Road in Olyphant.

That's when the driver crashed, got out, and walked about a mile to the nearest home for help.

Police say the driver had to be taken to the hospital to be checked out.

There is no word on what caused the fiery crash in Lackawanna County.