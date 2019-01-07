× Magical ‘Muggles Mug’ in Jim Thorpe Popular with Harry Potter Fans

JIM THORPE, Pa. — A Harry Potter-themed coffee shop in Carbon County is all the rage right now, despite opening a few years ago, because of a recent article online.

“Muggles Mug” in Jim Thorpe isn’t your typical coffee shop. Customers clutching their coffee say the brew is magical.

“In college, I was inspired by all the coffee shops that contributed to my degree and I decided to finally make that a career,” said owner Kacie Klotz.

Klotz had a special vision for this cafe on Broadway in Jim Thorpe. She combined her interest in coffee with her love for Harry Potter. That uniqueness is on full display, from the menu featuring eggnog elixirs and the Phoenix, to all types of Harry Potter items throughout the shop.

“The atmosphere, the vibes, she’s kind of changed the decorations a little bit over the years. It’s just really relaxed and it’s a great place to hang out,” Philip Mangum said.

The publication, “Only in Your State,” took notice of Muggles Mug, featuring the cafe in a recent article.

That publicity made for a pretty busy day on Sunday.

“The line went out the door and down the street. It was chaos,” Klotz said.

Muggles Mug isn’t just a local attraction. One customer drove an hour and a half from the Philadelphia area. She saw the article and is a big Harry Potter fan. She wanted to see what this place is all about.

“I think it’s really neat, I really do,” Ashley Class said. “I like the decorations they have out front. The staff is super-nice. I like the names they came up with the drinks and I like how the movie is playing.”

Any of the eight films can be found playing here as well.