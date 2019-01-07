Lottery Ticket Worth Nearly $2 Million Sold in Luzerne County

DURYEA, Pa. — A lottery ticket worth nearly $2 million was sold last week in Luzerne County.
A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $1.95 million from the Saturday, January 5, drawing was sold at Weis Markets in Duryea.
The ticket matched all six winning numbers — 4, 7, 8, 19, 23, 33 — to win the $1.95 million jackpot.
The retailer earns a $10,000 bonus for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.
The jackpot had been rolling for more than one month.
