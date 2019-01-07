Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Lottery Ticket Worth Nearly $2 Million Sold in Luzerne County

Posted 1:30 pm, January 7, 2019, by

DURYEA, Pa. — A lottery ticket worth nearly $2 million was sold last week in Luzerne County.

A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $1.95 million from the Saturday, January 5, drawing was sold at Weis Markets in Duryea.

The ticket matched all six winning numbers — 4, 7, 8, 19, 23, 33 — to win the $1.95 million jackpot.

The retailer earns a $10,000 bonus for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.

The jackpot had been rolling for more than one month.

Watch the Pennsylvania Lottery drawings every day on WNEP-TV.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s