Lackawanna County Commissioners to Hold First Meeting in Former Globe Store

SCRANTON, Pa. -- The project to turn an old department store into Lackawanna County offices is scheduled to take a giant step forward on Monday.

The old Globe department store on Wyoming Avenue closed in 1994. It was an office building for a while, until that company moved out.

It was empty until Lackawanna County announced it was consolidating its offices here.

On Monday, January 7, the county commissioners are scheduled to hold their first meeting in the new fifth-floor conference room.

The meeting is set to start at 10 a.m. People attending should use the main entrance, right in the middle of the first block of Wyoming Avenue.

Government offices have been moving in here for the last several weeks.

The county hopes to have everyone settled in the next several days.

It cost about $17 million to move into the former Globe Store.