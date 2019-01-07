Images of Suspect in Violent Scranton Robbery Released

SCRANTON, Pa. — Police in Scranton have released security camera photos of a man they believe was involved in a violent robbery last month.

Investigators said the man threatened a worker at United Check Cashing on Oak Street on Saturday, December 29. Police say the man had a gun and used zip ties to restrain the worker.

There is no word on how much the robber got away with.

Police believe he took off in a blue Jeep Liberty.