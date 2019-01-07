Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Images of Suspect in Violent Scranton Robbery Released

Posted 10:35 am, January 7, 2019, by , Updated at 11:09AM, January 7, 2019

SCRANTON, Pa. — Police in Scranton have released security camera photos of a man they believe was involved in a violent robbery last month.

Investigators said the man threatened a worker at United Check Cashing on Oak Street on Saturday, December 29. Police say the man had a gun and used zip ties to restrain the worker.

There is no word on how much the robber got away with.

Police believe he took off in a blue Jeep Liberty.

Photo Gallery

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments