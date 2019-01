Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRACKVILLE, Pa. -- A district magistrate's office in Schuylkill County closed early Monday because of an unusual odor.

The odd smell was in the area of Magistrate Christina Hale's office in Frackville.

People nearby tell Newswatch 16 it smelled like rotten eggs.

No word on what caused the odor but the office is expected to reopen on Tuesday in Schuylkill County.