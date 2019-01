Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A fire damaged a business in Wyoming County.

Fire crews were called to this car lot near Factoryville just before 5 a.m. on Monday.

Firefighters were concerned because the first reports detailed explosions here at Complete Auto.

It turns out a temporary office building burned.

Officials say there's no reason to believe the fire is suspicious.

A state police fire marshal is on the way to check things out here near Factoryville.