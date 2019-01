Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- PennDOT has announced that a driver license center near Wilkes-Barre will close for renovations.

The center along Hanover Street will close beginning on Tuesday, January 8.

Officials expect the center to reopen on January 24.

People in need of a photo license can go to other locations.

Driving tests scheduled in Hanover Township will be given at the Tunkhannock location.