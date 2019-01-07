Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Dog Missing Since Vehicle Rollover in December Found Safe

Posted 11:09 pm, January 7, 2019, by , Updated at 11:14PM, January 7, 2019

GREENE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A happy ending in the search for a missing dog in Clinton County.

Nash, the Rottweiler mix, has been found safe and sound.

His owners, who are from Michigan, had been looking for him since December 26.

That's when their vehicle rolled on Interstate 80 near Loganton.

Nash's pal Jordy, the bulldog, also ran off after the wreck but was found the next day.

Now the two dogs are back together and home with their owners.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment