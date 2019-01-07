Dog Missing Since Vehicle Rollover in December Found Safe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A happy ending in the search for a missing dog in Clinton County.

Nash, the Rottweiler mix, has been found safe and sound.

His owners, who are from Michigan, had been looking for him since December 26.

That's when their vehicle rolled on Interstate 80 near Loganton.

Nash's pal Jordy, the bulldog, also ran off after the wreck but was found the next day.

Now the two dogs are back together and home with their owners.