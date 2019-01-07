Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Christians Who Follow Julian Calendar Celebrate Christmas

Posted 11:53 am, January 7, 2019, by

TAYLOR, Pa. — For Orthodox Christians who follow the Julian calendar all around the world, January 7 is Christmas Day.

People gathered inside St. George’s Orthodox Church in Taylor for a special mass.

“There’s a long history of different calendars that I won’t get into, but this is also the day that the Christians in the city of Bethlehem in the Holy Land also celebrate Christmas,” said Deacon Michael Azar.

Julian calendar Christmas a public holiday in many parts of central and eastern Europe.

Many Orthodox Christians fast for 40 days prior to Christmas and then have a feast on Christmas Eve.

“We have the holy night supper. We have fish, we have pierogi, we have the cabbage soup and bread and honey we put on ours to be sweet,” said Marie Sekelsky of Taylor.

It is a special time for faith, family, and celebration.

“It’s great to come back and celebrate with family and be around where I was born and raised and make all the traditional foods,” said Brenda Orleski of Las Vegas.

“Beautiful, I love it. But it’s on a Monday,” laughed Joseph Rachko of Old Forge.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s