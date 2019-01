× Brides-To-Be Getting Helping Hand for Big Day

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Brides-to-be are getting a helping hand planning their big day in Luzerne County.

The Woodlands Inn and Resort near Wilkes-Barre hosted the first bridal expo of the year on Sunday.

Photographers, caterers, and florists were all on hand to help the newly engaged get everything in place.

One bride even walked away with $1,500 in cash here in Luzerne County.