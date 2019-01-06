Warmer Winter Weather on the Slopes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWER TOWAMENSING TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Although the wind was whipping atop Blue Mountain near Palmerton, the sun was shining, with temperatures sitting in the mid the high 40's.

"This is what we call a blue bird day. Beautiful blue skies, temperatures are mild. People are having a burger and a beer outside, relaxing," said Tricia Matsko, Blue Mountain Director of Sales & Marketing.

And even though the mountains in the distance make for an aesthetically pleasing look here in Carbon County, Blue Mountain officials admit there's a little bit too much green for this time of year.

That trend of wacky weather from 2018 has carried into the new year.

"Unfortunately the rain has also played a major factor, so not only do we not have the ideal temperatures to make snow, yesterday we had torrential downpour and fog up here, so we're really at the mercy of mother nature right now," said Matsko.

But the conditions haven't kept skiers and snowboarders from hitting the slopes. Warmer temperatures mean lighter clothing and believe it or not decent conditions.

"I kind of like this because slush is almost like powder. You can just kind of cruise. When they do blow snow, it gets super icy and when it's cold, it gets icy at night," said Gary Collins, Bangor.

"Unfortunately, January, it's about 45 degrees outside right now, but we're making the best of it. People out here having a blast. Nice, soft snow. If you fall, it's not that big of a deal," said Chris Hummel, Jim Thorpe.

Now , it needs to be 28 degrees or colder to make snow.

Those days have been a rarity here in Carbon County but Blue Mountain is looking forward to the end of this week, with cold temperatures in the forecast.

"We haven't been able to blow snow for a couple days now. We're looking at starting the snow guns up tonight, then again Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, it looks like good temperatures for next week," said Matsko.