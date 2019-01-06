Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Police Searching for Missing Bradford County Woman

BRADFORD COUNTY — Police in Athens Borough are looking for a missing woman who was last seen in Bradford County.

According to police, Isabelle Johnson, 73, was last seen on foot on Church Street in Athens Borough around 4 p.m. Saturday.

Johnson is described as a white female, 5’2″, 100 lbs, with short gray hair.  She is wearing a pink winter coat and blue jeans.

Police also believe she is at risk of harm or injury and may be confused.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 911.

 

