Julian Calendar Christmas Preparations

MOSCOW, Pa. -- Today is a strict fasting day for those who follow the Julian Calendar because tomorrow is their Christmas.

Newswatch 16 stopped by the Moscow borough building an annual celebration.

Folks enjoyed making crafts, hearing stories, and celebrating the culture.

Those who attended the event see it as a chance to spread their heritage.

"It brings more cultural awareness to everybody and helps the kids learn yanno all about the different countries and things. I think its a great opportunity and especially with our community we get to socialize with other people that you normally wouldn`t," said Julie Washko, Roaring Brook Township.

Newswatch 16 would like to wish all those celebrating tomorrow a very Merry Christmas and we hear it might be a white Christmas as well.