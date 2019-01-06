× In Your Neighborhood

Gun Show

If you are interested in getting rid of or even buying a new gun, then head on out to Luzerne County, Saturday, January 12. Come on out to the Gun Show, where you will be able to buy, sell and even trade your weapon. Plus, find hunting gear and items for personal protection. The show will be held at the Nescopeck Township Fire Hall on State Route 93. Admission is $5.00 and children under 12 are free. Breakfast and lunch are available.

Lackawanna Winter Reading Challenge

Get ready to hit the books this season for the Winter Reading Quest, starting Monday, January 14, in Scranton. You can beat the winter blues by joining the Lackawanna County Children’s Library’s Winter Reading Challenge. Once the children complete the challenge sheet at home, they can bring it to the library for prizes. Kids up to 12 years old are invited to join the reading challenge, which runs until February 22.