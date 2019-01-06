Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Good Morning PA – Wayne Memorial Hospital Auxiliary

Posted 11:19 am, January 6, 2019, by

Wayne Memorial Hospital Auxiliary invites you to "A Night at the Oscars". The 2019 Mistletoe Ball will be held at Silver Birches in Tafton on January 19th. Proceeds help ongoing renovations at Wayne Memorial Hospital. Visit wmh.org for more information.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s