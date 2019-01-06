Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Flames Destroy Home in Columbia County

Posted 9:00 pm, January 6, 2019, by , Updated at 09:18PM, January 6, 2019

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews were called to the home on Belles Road in Benton Township around 7 p.m. for a reported structure fire.

Officials says when they arrived on scene the two-story home was fully involved.

The second alarm fire was fought by over six different fire companies.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

There were no injuries but the home is a total loss following the blaze.

There’s no cause on the fire and the Red Cross has not yet been called to scene in Columbia County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s