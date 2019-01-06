× Flames Destroy Home in Columbia County

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews were called to the home on Belles Road in Benton Township around 7 p.m. for a reported structure fire.

Officials says when they arrived on scene the two-story home was fully involved.

The second alarm fire was fought by over six different fire companies.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

There were no injuries but the home is a total loss following the blaze.

There’s no cause on the fire and the Red Cross has not yet been called to scene in Columbia County.