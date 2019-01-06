× Emergency Road Work Scheduled for I-81

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Heads up for drivers who take Interstate 81 in Luzerne County.

PennDOT has emergency bridge repairs scheduled tomorrow starting at nine in the morning until three in the afternoon.

The interstate will be down to one lane Southbound between the exit at Highland Park Boulevard and the exit for route 309 South to Mountain Top.

Again, 81 south is expected to be down to one lane for three miles tomorrow for emergency bridge repairs between exit 165 and 168 in Luzerne County.