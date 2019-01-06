Drivers React to Toll Increase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you travel the Pennsylvania Turnpike, you can expect to pay a little bit more now at the tolls.

The increase, which was approved last July, went into effect at midnight.

Anyone using E-Z Pass will pay an extra ten cents, and those using cash will pay an extra 20 cents.

The increase in tolls is necessary to maintain and improve the 552-mile Turnpike and support the commonwealth's public-transportation systems.

Driver we met today don't seem to mind paying more.

"I'm not too concerned about it because they do keep the turnpike in good shape if I'm going to choose a road to travel back and forth on the Turnpike would be the right choice," said Cindy Degnan, Wilkes-Barre.

The 6 percent increase applies to all PA Turnpike sections and extensions here in the commonwealth.