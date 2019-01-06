Community Comes Together to Support Local Man with Cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- More than one hundred and fifty people came out for a good cause in Wilkes-Barre Township Sunday.

A fundraiser for Harry Wink, a man his friends say is a staple in the community there.

Wink was recently diagnosed with throat cancer and his friends tell us they did not hesitate to help him during his time of need.

"He helps out the American Legion post 815 all the time. If you need anything Harry would be there for you so we're just trying to be there for him," said Kyle Fedor, friend of Wink.

The fundraiser featured live music, basket raffles, and home cooked food for friends and family here in Luzerne County.