GLENBURN TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Well it was a throwdown of meat and beans in Lackawanna County.

This afternoon the Church of the Epiphany near Clarks Summit held its first ever chili-cook-off.

Folks from around the area served up their best chili to some judges including Newswatch 16's Stacy Lange.

Overall there were 11 different chilis competing in multiple different categories.

Winners took home gift certificates.

Donations were accepted to help folks in need in Lackawanna County.