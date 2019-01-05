Three Kings Day Celebration in the Poconos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- The holiday season isn't over yet.

People celebrated Three Kings Day at St. Luke's Parish Hall in Stroudsburg on Saturday.

The holiday is a tradition in Latin American countries. It commemorates the biblical story of the three wise men bringing gifts to baby Jesus.

The celebration featured food, live music, and stories.

"I love it, and it makes me feel good too, so it's that kind of moment of the 12th night, the very last night of Christmastime, that we take special care to celebrate with our group," said Anthony Stevens-Arroyo, organizer.

More than 200 children took part in the Three Kings Day celebration. Each received one last Christmas gift for participating.