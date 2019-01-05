× Police Looking for Missing Man

Police in Northampton County are looking for a missing man who was last seen in Northumberland County.

According to police, Athanasius Kartsotis, 83, was last seen at a Sunoco gas station on Route 11 in Northumberland Borough around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Kartsotis is described as a white male, 5’8”, 160 lbs, with silver hair and brown eyes.

He was driving a blue 2015 Subaru Legacy sedan with PA license plate GDZ-7424.

Police believe he may be at risk of harm or injury and may be confused.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 or Colonial Regional Police Department at 610-861-4820.