× New Year, New Toll Increase on the Pennsylvania Turnpike

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Tolls are going up on the Pennsylvania Turnpike again.

A six percent hike goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. on January 6.

The increase was approved back in July and affects cash, E-ZPass, and Toll by Plate.

The most common toll for a passenger vehicle will increase from $1.30 to $1.40 for E-ZPass customers and from $2.10 to $2.30 for cash customers.

The Turnpike Commission says it needs the money for improvements and to support mass transportation projects across the state.

This is the 11th straight year of toll hikes on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.