Fire and Ice 5K in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A little rain didn't stop runners from sprinting through downtown Scranton for the second annual Fire and Ice 5K.

Runners tell us this year's rain was nothing compared to the bitter cold they dealt with during last year's run.

"Last year for Fire and Ice, it was a lot more ice. I was really cold last year. I remember I had my whole face covered, and I probably ran it faster to get it over with quicker. This year got a little bit more water," said Melissa Hughes of Scott Township.

The race benefits Operation Unite to provide brand new winter coats for more than 1,000 boys and girls in the Scranton School District.