Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DURYEA, Pa. -- Crews are battling flames in Duryea.

Firefighters were called to Clark Road just off Foote Avenue just after 10 p.m. Saturday.

According to Duryea police, the fire was at the LAG property behind the borough garage on Foote Avenue.

Video sent to Newswatch 16 by a viewer shows massive flames on the property.

There is no word what may have started the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.