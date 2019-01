Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLYPHANT, Pa. -- A robber held up a convenience store at gunpoint in Lackawanna County.

Officers say the man pulled a gun on workers at Convenient Food Mart on South Valley Avenue in Olyphant just after 4 a.m. Saturday.

No one was hurt.

Officers tell Newswatch 16 it happened as workers were getting ready to open for the day.

Police say the robber got away with $3,700.