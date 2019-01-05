Benefit for Young Girl Hit by Vehicle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EXETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A community is helping a fifth grade girl who was badly hurt after being hit by a car in Luzerne County.

People gathered at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church near Harding Saturday night to raise money for Dakota Segeda.

The 11 year old was hit back in November along Route 92 in Harding.

Her dad tells us, Dakota still has a long road to recovery.

"They're teaching her basic stuff, you know, how to eat again, how to walk, how to sit up, stuff like that," said Mike Segeda, Dakota's father.

Dakota's family says she is recovering at a rehabilitation center in the Lehigh Valley.