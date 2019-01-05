George Tinsley scored a game-high 17 points, but the Abington Heights boys basketball team fell 36-34 to Berks Catholic at home on Saturday afternoon. Trey Koehler's would-be game-winning three pointer hit the rim in the final seconds.
Abington Heights Suffers Close Loss to Berks Catholic
