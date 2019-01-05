Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Abington Heights Suffers Close Loss to Berks Catholic

Posted 6:48 pm, January 5, 2019, by

George Tinsley scored a game-high 17 points, but the Abington Heights boys basketball team fell 36-34 to Berks Catholic at home on Saturday afternoon. Trey Koehler's would-be game-winning three pointer hit the rim in the final seconds.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s