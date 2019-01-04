Traffic Trouble in Lewisburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEWISBURG, Pa. -- An increase in truck traffic in downtown Lewisburg is causing problems for business owners.

While crossing Market Street in Lewisburg, it's hard to miss all of the traffic.

The heavy truck traffic began in the summer of 2017 with the start of two major road projects in central Pennsylvania. That forced big rigs to detour through downtown Lewisburg, but recently, business owners and residents say it's gotten even worse.

David Seybold refuses to park or even drive on Market Street.

"Losing its quaintness for a nice little town in central Pennsylvania. It's just becoming a highway through central Lewisburg," Seybold said. "Once you get a parking spot you can't back out because there's always a big truck behind you."

Some downtown business owners believe all of this truck traffic is taking away the foot traffic in their stores

"Customers are saying they are not coming downtown because their mirrors are being clipped off their cars. We've noted tremendous decrease in business downtown," said Connie Harter, who owns three businesses in downtown Lewisburg.

Harter and a few others have started raising money for a traffic study on Market Street.

"The downtown is truly at a crisis state right now. There are many businesses that are about to go out," Harter said.

Harter said the truck traffic is also affecting the safety of pedestrians and even causing walls to crack in some buildings.

A traffic study could help find some answers.

The group is looking for donations to fund the traffic study. There is a public meeting on Monday at 7 p.m. at the Chamberlain Building on Market Street.