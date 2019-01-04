× ‘Sheep to Shawl’ Champs Hope to Keep Title

NORTHUMBERLAND, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Farm Show starts on Saturday and people from all over the state will compete in all sorts of contests, including the popular “Sheep to Shawl” competition.

“Our whole year pretty much revolves around this event. For kids, it’s the holidays. For us, it’s the Farm Show,” Libby Beiler said.

Libby Beiler and Jeff Johnstonbaugh are two of the six members of “Time Warp,” a sheep to shawl team from Northumberland and Montour Counties.

“Sheep to Shawl” is exactly what it sounds like. Teams have two and a half hours to shear a sheep and use the wool to make a shawl.

“Time Warp” has won the competition seven years in a row.

“We all take pride in each of our steps that we do to end up with a quality shawl,” Jeff Johnstonbaugh said.

So how do the defending champions get ready for the big day? Beiler says it starts with caring for the sheep. It’s Radar the sheep’s first competition.

“And he’s big and a little nervous so I don’t know how he’s going to react,” Beiler said.

The team’s theme this year is “Clyde Peeling’s Reptiland,” a zoo near Allenwood. The team got together and made this practice shawl.

“We’re pretty sure they’re either going to hate it or love it. We love it because the pattern in the shawl is spectacular,” Johnstonbaugh said.

This year’s Sheep to Shawl competition has nine teams, including one that may be especially motivated to beat “Time Warp.”

“There’s one team that’s come in second place to us for almost ten years and I think they’re tired of it,” Beiler said.

The Sheep to Shawl competition is Wednesday at 3 p.m. at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex.

40.891752 -76.797465