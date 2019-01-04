Sentencing in Snyder County Armed Robbery Case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SELINSGROVE, Pa. --A former high school football standout has been sentenced to state prison for an armed robbery at Susquehanna University.

Snyder County officials say Selinsgrove Area graduate Juvan Batts was sentenced on Friday for up to five years.

The 20-year-old was charged with setting up the robbery during a drug deal on campus back in 2017.

Batts, an all-state running back for Selinsgrove Area also faced charges for his role in a drug ring at the high school.

Two others, Lamont Hill and Brice Harro, also received prison time for the hold up in Snyder County.