Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Prison Sentence for Sex Assault on Teen with Autism

Posted 3:18 pm, January 4, 2019, by

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The man accused of sexually assaulting a teenager with autism will spend 18 to 36 years behind bars.

Pedro Ewing was sentenced on Friday. He pleaded no contest in 2017 to the charges against him.

Court papers indicate Ewing gave a 14-year-old girl drugs and sexually assaulted her at an apartment in Wilkes-Barre in 2015.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments