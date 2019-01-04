Prison Sentence for Sex Assault on Teen with Autism
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The man accused of sexually assaulting a teenager with autism will spend 18 to 36 years behind bars.
Pedro Ewing was sentenced on Friday. He pleaded no contest in 2017 to the charges against him.
Court papers indicate Ewing gave a 14-year-old girl drugs and sexually assaulted her at an apartment in Wilkes-Barre in 2015.
diddunuffin
How sick can someone be, so sad.
lickerblisters
18-36 years? So what he’ll really serve is less than five. Only to do it again. Except next time he will leave no witnesses to testify against him like he did this time.