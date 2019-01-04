Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Police: Man Jumped into River to Avoid Questioning

Posted 11:08 pm, January 4, 2019, by , Updated at 11:22PM, January 4, 2019

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Police in Scranton say a man jumped into the Lackawanna River to escape questioning from officers.

Authorities tell Newswatch 16 the man leaped into the water near Elm Street around 9 p.m. on Friday.

He then floated down the river until the area of South Washington Street where he was captured by police.

Scranton police say they were trying to question the man about suspicious drug activity in the area.

Officers tell Newswatch 16 the man is now being treated for hypothermia at a hospital in Scranton.

