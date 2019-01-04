× 103rd PA Farm Show Launches This Weekend

A 103-year-old tradition featuring thousands of live animals and hundreds of vendors kicks off this weekend, and it’s just a short drive from our area.

The Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg officially takes place Saturday, January 5 through Saturday, January 12. However, people are invited to the Farm Show Complex’s food court which is open on Friday (January 4) from noon until 9 p.m.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey visited the sprawling one-million square foot complex Friday morning to highlight some of the family-friendly, interactive activities at the venue.

As is tradition, the PA Farm Show starts generating excitement earlier in the week with its annual unveiling of the year’s top secret butter sculpture. Click here to see it.

For a schedule of events, prices, and all things PA Farm Show, head here.

40.285813 -76.883139