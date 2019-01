New York, NY — Move over Pizza Rat, there’s a new adorable human food-loving animal in town.

Meet “Egg Roll Squirrel,” the furry little fella’ setting off cuteness alerts around social media (and making many of us crave Chinese food.)

Twitter user @WhatIsNY posted the video of the hungry squirrel enjoying the tasty treat.

According to the tweet, it “doesn’t look like this squirrel’s first egg roll.”

Doesn’t look like this squirrels first egg roll #whatisnewyork pic.twitter.com/Heo30oe8w3 — WhatIsNewYork (@whatisny) January 2, 2019