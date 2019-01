× Man Sentenced After Admitting to Hazleton Stabbing

HAZLETON, Pa. — A man who admitted to viciously stabbing a woman in Hazleton in March of 2017 has learned his fate.

A judge sentenced Nelson Hernandez-Rivera of Hazleton to 18 to 40 years in prison.

Officials say he stabbed a woman in the chest several times outside the Crystal Lounge and Barbecue on Broad Street in Hazleton.

Hernandez-Rivera pleaded guilty to attempted homicide charges in October of 2018.