Homicide Victim Was Stabbed, Investigators Say

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Investigators now say a man found dead earlier this week had been stabbed.

The county coroner believes Ryan Jones was dead for a while before his body was found.

Williamsport police are still piecing together how Jones, 28, from Williamsport, ended up next to a trailer behind the Williamsport Bureau of Fire on New Year’s morning.

According to the district attorney, Jones was stabbed.

A member of the Williamsport Bureau of Fire found the body lying next to a trailer along Walnut Street early on New Year’s Day.

Newswatch 16 spoke to close friends of the victim. They tell us Jones, who grew up in South Williamsport, was working for a natural gas company. He was also a member of the Pennsylvania National Guard.

Jones death comes as a shock to many in the community.

Friends are holding a benefit for Jones at the Crippled Bear Inn in Old Lycoming Township on Friday night.

The Rocky Allen Band will be performing starting at 8 p.m., and organizers have donation jars out. All the money collected will be given to Jones’ parents to help with funeral expenses.