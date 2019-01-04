× Former Kmart Gets Demolished in East Stroudsburg

EAST STROUDSBURG — Behind a big silver fence, the old Kmart at Pocono Plaza came crashing down. The store in East Stroudsburg closed back in 2017.

Mike Olsen from Pocono Lake says it’s about time.

“I didn’t think it was going to happen at all but it’s time for progress,” said Olsen.

Kimco Realty Corporation from New York state owns the plaza off Lincoln Avenue. Last year, it was announced that a Giant Supermarket will be built with plans of it opening sometime this year.

People who came to watch say they are excited for a new beginning.

“You know it was an eyesore and now it won’t be once they put the new Giant up. I am looking forward to that. I’m tired of going to the other end of this area to get to a Giant,” said Rock Dog, East Stroudsburg.

Contractors here say they started work a couple days ago, but started inside the building, ripping out all the metal and electrical. Now they have moved to the outside and the hope is to have it done in just a few days.

Part of the old K-Mart is in East Stroudsburg is being torn down. After demolition is finished, a Giant Supermarket is expected to take its place. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/4GZKo1EIqD — Carmella Mataloni (@Carmella_News) January 4, 2019

Kenneth Fultz lives in Mount Pocono and drives for Lyft. He decided to park at the plaza and watch the demolition while he waited for people who needed a ride.

“It will be interesting to watch this continue to go down and then a Giant store go up. It will be a great addition,” said Fultz.

In addition to Giant, owners of Pocono Plaza say HomeGoods, a store that sells furnishings at a discount price, is also expected to open at the other end of the plaza sometime this year.