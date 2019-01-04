Flu Season in Full Swing in Pennsylvania

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- State health officials are warning Pennsylvanians that flu season is in full swing.

Pharmacies like CVS on Davis Street in Scranton are busy as cold and flu season are underway.

According to the state health department, eight people have died so far this season from the flu.

Also, 66 of 67 counties have confirmed cases of the flu. Those numbers don't indicate the severity of the virus.

An estimated five to 12 percent of Pennsylvanians get the flu each season.

During the last flu season was epidemic in Pennsylvania, nearly 260 people died from flu or flu-complications.

"Part of the problem with the flu is potential complications, not necessarily will it always turn into something else, but it can turn into pneumonia, it can turn into other things," said Dr. Bettina Rodriguez, WellSpan Health.

Health officials say if you haven't already, you should get the flu shot.

"If you're not getting better, and your practitioner says you should be better in five to seven days, and you're not better, get checked out again," added Dr. Rodrigues.

State health officials say this year's flu season started on October 1 and runs through May.

