Benefit Held for Family of Williamsport Homicide Victim

LYCOMING TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A benefit was held Friday night for the family of a man found dead on New Year's Day in Williamsport.

A band played and people dined at Crippled Bear Inn in Old Lycoming Township to help with funeral expenses for 28-year-old Ryan Jones.

Jones was found stabbed to death on New Year's Day.

Members of the Ricky Allen Band were friends of Jones' and wanted to help raise money for his family.

Jones was a member of the Pennsylvania National Guard and worked for a natural gas company.

A homicide investigation is underway in Lycoming County. So far, no arrests have been made.