Bar Owners, Workers Facing Charges after Shootings

Posted 12:07 pm, January 4, 2019, by , Updated at 12:08PM, January 4, 2019

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A bar owner is facing charges after troopers say several shootings and illegal activities happened at the place in Luzerne County.

The state police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement filed criminal charges against Brooklyn Sports Bar in Hanover Township, and two of its bartenders.

Investigators say three people have been shot at the bar along the San Souci Parkway in the last nine months. Two of those shootings happened last Sunday.

Troopers say in another instance, a man was found bloody and unconscious in the parking lot.

According to state police, bartenders also repeatedly sold alcohol after closing time and served obviously intoxicated people.

The charges could result in $2,500 in fines and up to two years in jail.

