KINGSTON, Pa. — A winning lottery ticket was sold in Luzerne County.

The winning Treasure Hunt ticket was sold at Cooks Pharmacy along Wyoming Avenue in Kingston.

It matched all five balls drawn Monday, 04-08-13-26-29, making it worth $150,000, the Pennsylvania Lottery said.

The pharmacy will also get $500 for selling the winning ticket.

What a way to start the New Year! A Mega Millions with Megaplier ticket worth $4 Million was sold in Erie. Plus a $150K Treasure Hunt jackpot-winning ticket was sold in Kingston! Congrats to our winners! https://t.co/P51grURrmr pic.twitter.com/eD697srVkz — Pennsylvania Lottery (@PALottery) January 2, 2019