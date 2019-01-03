× ‘Tri’ This in 2019: Event Fit for Families

If your goal is to get more active in 2019, a family-friendly event in Lackawanna County could be a good “fit” in more ways than one.

The Greater Scranton YMCA in Dunmore is getting the word out about its winter indoor triathlon.

You do not have to be a member of the YMCA to participate.

Although the event happens on Sunday, February 24, 2019, organizers wanted to give people a heads up now to allow for time to train for the event.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey spotlighted the race under the roof on Thursday.

All ages are encouraged to attend.

The TRI at the Y can be done as an individual or as a team, meaning one person can do all of the activities below or split up the work between other athletes.

THE INDOOR TRIATHLON INVOLVES:

10 Minute Swim

10 Minute Transition

25 Minute Bike

5 Minute Transition

20 Minute Run

FREE TRIATHLON TRAINING RESOURCES:



QUICK EVENT FACTS:

WHAT: Indoor Triathlon

WHEN: Sunday, February 24, 2019

TIME: 7 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

HOW TO SIGNUP: You can signup ahead of time to save money. It’s $25 for individuals and $60 for teams. Click here to register online! The prices increase after February 17, 2019.

You can also register in person the day of the event starting at 7 a.m. Again, fees will be slightly higher after 2/17/19.If you have further questions about the TRI at the Y, call 570-342-8115. You can also email Brendan Wilson, Race Director, at bwilson2116@gmail.com for any race questions or if you or your organization would like to volunteer.