‘Tis the Season for Busy Recycling Centers

SCRANTON, Pa. -- It's the busy season for recycling centers with Christmas trees and holiday gift boxes. Now, there are lots to be done!

At the Lackawanna County Recycling Center in Scranton, people can drop off their trees free-of-charge.

Some municipalities pick them up too.

At the center, those trees are recycled, turned into compost, and then sold.

So, bagging your tree and sending it to a landfill is not the way to go, according to experts.

It doesn't allow the tree to naturally decompose.

You can contact your municipality to find out if they're picking up trees curbside or if you should bring it here yourself.