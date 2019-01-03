Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

‘Tis the Season for Busy Recycling Centers

Posted 6:10 am, January 3, 2019, by

SCRANTON, Pa. -- It's the busy season for recycling centers with Christmas trees and holiday gift boxes. Now, there are lots to be done!

At the Lackawanna County Recycling Center in Scranton, people can drop off their trees free-of-charge.

Some municipalities pick them up too.

At the center, those trees are recycled, turned into compost, and then sold.

So, bagging your tree and sending it to a landfill is not the way to go, according to experts.

It doesn't allow the tree to naturally decompose.

You can contact your municipality to find out if they're picking up trees curbside or if you should bring it here yourself.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s