Six Arrested in Connection with Drug Ring Involving Lansford Councilman

LANSFORD, Pa. — Six people have been charged in connection with a scheme to sell drugs that involves a borough councilman in Carbon County.

Investigators say all six supplied various drugs to Matthew Walsh and Danielle Grochowski.

Walsh is a member of borough council in Lansford.

Janet Martino, 47, of Lansford; Michael Crowell, 60, and his wife Ellen Crowell, 64, of Lansford; Nina Hofstetter, 27, of Summit Hill; Kimberly Kokinda, 46, of Lansford; and Eileen Hargett, 65, of Lansford are all charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and 2 counts of corrupt organization.

Walsh and Grochowski were arrested on drugs and weapons charges last year.

