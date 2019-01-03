Scranton Woman Facing Arson Charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A woman from Lackawanna County is facing arson charges.

According to officials, Laura Grosvenor, 47, is responsible for setting fire to the front porch of a home along Nay Aug Avenue back in October 2018.

Grosvenor is also accused of setting two dumpster fires in the parking lot of Giant Market on Green Ridge Street and Nay Aug Avenue on Thursday.

Police say Grosvenor admitted to setting the dumpster fires and the fire back in October.

Investigators say Grosvenor told them she was receiving counseling for being a pyromaniac but was off her medication.

Grosvenor is facing charges including arson and recklessly endangering another person in Lackawanna County.