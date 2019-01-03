Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Prison Term for Selling Drugs at Selinsgrove Area HS

SELINSGROVE, Pa. — One of 15 people charged with selling drugs inside Selinsgrove Area High School is headed to prison.

Noah Hendricks pleaded guilty Thursday to charges related to the drug bust last year at the school in Snyder County and an armed robbery at Susquehanna University in 2017.

After pleading guilty, Hendricks was sentenced to five to 10 years in prison.

Nine adults and six juveniles have been charged in connection with the drug ring.

